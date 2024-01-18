The country’s aviation safety and security regulators have imposed fines totaling ₹3 crore in a crackdown on airlines and airports after multiple violations. These fines have been levied on IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, and Mumbai airport.

This comes after multiple flights were cancelled or delayed, causing security concerns earlier this week. The authorities have fined airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, along with airports.

Both BCAS and DGCA have fined the airlines.

Also read: FSSAI sends notice to IndiGo over unsafe food incident

The Ministry’s action comes in the wake of fog-related disruption, which resulted in hundreds of delayed flights and stranded passengers. IndiGo and Mumbai airport have been fined for safety and security violations for letting passengers of a diverted flight from Goa sit on the tarmac on January 16. IndiGo has been fined a whopping ₹1.5 crore, whereas MIAL has been fined ₹90 lakh.

While Air India and SpiceJet have each been fined ₹30 lakh by DGCA for not rostering an adequate number of CAT 3B trained pilots, leading to the diversion of flights from Delhi airport, the action follows a show-cause notice to both airlines, with fines imposed due to unsatisfactory responses.