Two Naval ships bring oxygen from Kuwait to Mangaluru

New Mangalore Port handled two more vessels of the Indian Navy -- INS Kochi and INS Tabar – on Tuesday by berthing them simultaneously.

INS Kochi carried three liquid oxygen filled containers of net weight 20 tonne each, 40 pallets of oxygen cylinders of one tonne each, and two 10-litre high-flow oxygen concentrators.

INS Tabar carried two liquid oxygen filled containers of net weight 20 tonne each, and 30 pallets of oxygen cylinders of one tonne each.

The medical oxygen and concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait government to Indian Red Cross Society. The cargoes were loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on May 6.

Till date, four Naval vessels arrived at New Mangalore Port carrying medical oxygen and equipment under the SamudraSetu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. Both the vessels were berthed on highest priority, and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) extended all its resources for berthing of the vessels and handling of the cargo on zero charges as per the directives of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said a statement by NMPT.

Karnataka state administration will decide on the further distribution of oxygen tanks, cylinders and concentrators, it added.