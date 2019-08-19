Vizag ship fire toll mounts to 3; 1 missing

The toll in the fire aboard the offshore supply vessel Coastal Jaguar has risen to three, with two more crew members succumbing to injuries on Monday, according to authorities.

The two who died have been identified as Tasarapu Bharadwaj of Visakhapatnam and Ansar Ulhak of Kolkata.

While Bharadwaj suffered 90 per cent burns, Ansar sustained 65 per cent burns and both were on ventilator in the ICU (intensive care unit) at a private hospital in the city since Sunday.

On Sunday Juvin Joshi of Ernakulam, Kerala, who had suffered 45 per cent burns was shifted to Mumbai for treatment.

A fire broke out on-board the ship on August 12, off Visakhapatnam coast, and 27 of the 29 crew members were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and officials of Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

While the body of Ashish Kumar, a native of Rajasthan was found by the Coast Guard on the day of the accident, another crew member, Vicky Chowhan, is still missing, and a search is on.

Of the 27 rescued 15 were admitted to a private hospital here and and five were discharged on the same day after treatment. The remaining 10 who suffered 30-90 per cent burn injuries were admitted to the hospital.

Director-General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar said that a team had been formed to inquire into the accident aboard the vessel and a casualty investigation report will be produced shortly.

Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand has also constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident.