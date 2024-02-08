Consumers in the Delhi-NCR region will be able to order Bharat brand rice, wheat flour and lentils through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The Network has collaborated with the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF), and Shiprocket to support the government’s “Sarkar se Rasoi Tak” initiative. This initiative is expected to be expanded to other cities too.

“Through this initiative, residents of the Delhi NCR region (Gurgaon and Faridabad) will be able to order Bharat brand rice (Bharat Chawal), wheat flour (Bharat Atta), and lentils (Bharat Daal) online with the guarantee of government-approved prices. Orders are shipped within 24 hours and free of delivery charges,” the official statement added. Consumers can place orders for these products through ONDC-supported buyer applications such as Paytm, Magicpin, Mystore, and Pincode

T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO at ONDC said, “The ‘Sarkar se Rasoi Tak’ initiative epitomizes the transformative power of digital commerce in democratizing access to essential goods. ONDC is proud to participate in this collaborative effort to promote inclusivity and empower consumers across India. By leveraging the ONDC Network, we are enabling consumers to connect directly with local cooperatives and experience the richness of Bharat’s agricultural heritage.

Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “While this initiative is currently running in the Delhi-NCR region, we plan to expand it to other cities of the country via multiple collaborations. Aligning with the Government’s mission Shiprocket continues to support local small-scale merchants, we’ve observed the immense potential of Indian MSMEs.”

Anice Joseph Chandra, Managing Director at NCCF added “ Leveraging the ONDC Network’s wide reach and advanced technology, we’re set to redefine access to essential commodities.”