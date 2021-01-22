Govt names five greenfield pharma projects approved under PLI scheme

To promote domestic manufacturing for bulk drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients, the government has approved five pharma projects, including three from Aurobindo Pharma Limited, with a total investment of ₹3,761 crore under the Production Linked Incentive scheme, an official statement said on Friday.

The projects approved relating to four key starting materials and APIs, which are totally imported currently. These materials are penicillin G, 7-ACA (7-aminocephalosporanic acid), erythromycin thiocyanate and clavulanic acid.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had called for applications for manufacturing 36 different APIs and bulk drugs – in four target segments -- under the PLI scheme till November 30. This was the approval given for the first target segment, and these projects which are expected to commence production by April 2023 would receive a maximum of ₹3,600 crore over the next six years.

Aurobindo pharma through its subsidiaries would launch projects for producing 15,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of Penicillin G, 2,000 TPA of 7-ACA and 1,600 TPA of erythromycin thiocyanate. Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals project for producing 1,000 TPA of penicillin G and Kinvan Private Limited’s project for 300 TPA of clavulanic acid are also among those approved under the scheme.

Setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs,” the Ministry statement said.

The Ministry said it would approve applications belonging to the other three categories over the next 45 days.