Retailers cautiously optimistic about 2021: RAI

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Retailers are looking at 2021 with cautious optimism after witnessing steady improvement in sales month-on-month coupled with positive consumer sentiment during this year’s festival season. But the industry is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.
According to the 10th edition of the Retail Business Survey released by the Retailers Association of India, though the retail sector has been witnessing recovery in sales month-on-month, by November-end, the industry’s sales were still nearly 13 per cent short of last year’s sales on a year-on-year comparison.
“Levels of recovery differ across regions as restrictions begin to ease in a capricious manner across States. Western and Eastern India are indicating a slower recovery with sales at -18 per cent and -17 per cent, respectively (y-o-y), while Northern and Southern regions are both progressing at -9 per cent, on a y-o-y comparison,” the survey findings indicated.
Categories such as food & grocery and consumers durables & electronics witnessed much stronger recovery trends than other segments. The survey stated that the apparel and clothing segment, for instance, is still reeling under pressure at about -12 per cent year-on-year behind pre-pandemic levels.
Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said: “While the festival and the wedding season aided some recovery for certain segments, the lack of inbound travel of Non-Resident Indians during the winter has had a negative impact on sales. Retail businesses may get further impacted by international travel restrictions being imposed due to the new strain of the virus.
“Furthermore, with local level restrictions coming back into play, retailers are moving towards 2021 with cautious optimism. However, the industry is hopeful of achieving about 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels of business in the next six months.”.
The $854-billion retail industry will need unconventional solutions and government support for recovery and all efforts are required to boost the local economy and help revive retail, saving millions of jobs, he added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...