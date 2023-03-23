Buyers from Saudi Arabia have placed orders for fabrics worth $10 million at an event organised by the cotton Textile Export Promotion Council of India (Texprocil).

The Australian and other buyers were keen on using the free trade agreement signed between both countries to shift some of the sourcing from China to India.

They were also looking for Indian suppliers of recycled and organic cotton products, said Texprocil.

The recent supply chain disruptions and lack of trust have forced many buyers to relook at sourcing from China.

Also read: PM MITRA: Seven states selected to develop mega textile parks

Over 90 buyers from 30 countries including Australia, Turkey, Malaysia, Poland, Kenya, Portugal, Russia, Mexico, Israel, Guatemala, Chile, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka attended the event to source yarns, fabrics, and home textiles across fibres such as cotton, polyester and viscose.

Mutual benefit

Sunil Patwari, Chairman of Texprocil said about 50 Indian suppliers of cotton textiles and their blends showcased their products to attract buyers.

The Council also interacted with the delegation from Bangladesh to collaborate in the textile industry for mutual benefit.

In an interaction with delegates, Shubhra, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles was appraised of issues such as the long lead time to tap the Latin America market and need for fixing minimum order quantities.