The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council expects the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM Mitra) parks, to be set up across seven states, to act as a catalyst for achieving the export target of $100 billion by 2030.

The PM Mitra Parks can attract large-scale investments and accelerate the pace of exports in the textile value chain.

Sunil Patwari, Chairman, Texprocil said the Prime Minister’s vision to integrate the 5Fs of the textile sector -- Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign – under one roof in the PM Mitra parks will work wonders and boost exports.

The parks are the need of the hour to attract large-scale investments from across the world in the textile sector, particularly when the global supply chains are being realigned in the post-Covid era, he said.

Changing geopolitical alignments have reinforced the “China plus one” policy and India has emerged as a beacon of economic stability attracting the attention of global investors. The PM Mitra scheme will reassure investors regarding the need for single window clearances and quick decision-making, said Patwari.

With world-class infrastructure and “plug & play” facilities the seven Mega Parks coming up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh will encourage investors to commence production with minimum delays.

The parks will strengthen the foundations of “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” making India a strong and dynamic player in global trade in textiles and clothing.

The integrated facilities will also reduce the cost of manufacturing and make Indian exports of textiles immensely competitive, said Patwari.