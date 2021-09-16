SEBI mulls allowing AIFs to buy bank bad debts

Capital market regulator SEBI will carve out a separate category in alternative investment funds (AIF) to buy bad debt of banks and release capital for lending.

Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI, said AIF registrations have increased to 700 and some have shown interest in taking over the bad debt of banks.

SEBI is considering the request and will carve out a separate set of AIFs for this and lay down the regulation, he said at the 12th CII Financial Market Summit on Thursday.

Advising investors to be mindful of the risks and headwinds, he urged them to be particularly cautious over the excess liquidity driving market valuation and high inflation.

For instance, the price earnings (PE) of Sensex is about 30, and investors should calculate the risk when the low interest rates are revised upwards or excess liquidity is drained, he said.

On peak margin, Tyagi said it is to safeguard retail investors, as their participation in the cash market has increased to 45 per cent from 33 per cent in the past year.

Investors should always take an intra-day position and not rely on other’s money; and brokers should not use anyone’s money to fund the risky bets of others, he added.

SEBI has received representation from foreign portfolio investors on a shorter settlement cycle of trade plus one (T+1) and it is up to the exchanges to decide which stocks will go to the new settlement cycle, he said.

Moreover, the T+3 settlement was revised to T+2 about 18 years back, and there is a strong case for investors to get what they pay for in the shortest time, particularly with so much technology advancement and banking reforms, said Tyagi.

Responding to TV Narendran, President, CII, and Managing Director, on industry’s concern that the splitting up of the ‘Chairman and Managing Director’ post and mandating the appointment of unrelated persons to these positions would cause difficulty for family-owned businesses, Tyagi said the decision was based on the Kotak Committee’s recommendation and is a globally accepted practice.