Google has shortlisted 20 artificial intelligence (AI)-first start-ups in the seed-to-Series A stage for the eighth batch of its start-up accelerator in India.

“These start-ups represent cutting-edge AI innovation in India, tackling diverse challenges, including discovering anti-bodies, detecting identity fraud, helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) reach more customers, reducing developers’ repetitive work, and focusing on building solutions that use AI to address systemic challenges,” said the tech company.

It aims to foster an environment that nurtures innovative start-ups and fuels the rapidly evolving AI landscape of the Indian start-up ecosystem, it added.

The accelerator offers a three-month equity-free programme where selected start-ups get mentorship and support across areas such as artificial intelligence/ machine learning, cloud, user experience, Android, web, product strategy and growth. It will also conduct workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition and leadership.

The current batch started this week with a week-long in-person boot camp, including training workshops and mentorship support around product, design, tech, growth and people.

The companies include Pepper Content, a content marketing platform that helps companies scale content marketing through talent and generative AI, GalaxEye Space, which is building next-generation imaging satellites using multiple sensors and generative AI for night/cloud-proof imaging.

It also includes Gan.ai, video personalisation platform, Goodmeetings, generative AI-driven video sales platform, Beatoven.ai, AI-powered royalty-free background music creation platform, Zocket, SaaS platform for SMBs for digital ads.

The other companies ZuAI, Wright Research, Presentations.AI, Prescinto, Onward Assist, NeuroPixel.AI, Mugafi, Keploy, Kalam, immunitoAI, FilterPixel, Endimension and DhiWise.