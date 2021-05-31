5G: In petition in Delhi HC, Juhi Chawla seeks assurance on health, safety

Actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla has moved the Delhi High Court against the rollout of 5G services in the country and has sought the defendants to state that the technology is safe for humans and other living beings.

This comes at a time when the country is on the cusp of starting 5G trials across urban and rural areas, with operators being provided spectrum for a six-month test.

‘Constant dilemma’

The lawsuit filed on Monday has named 17 defendants including service providers, government organisations, Indian Council of Medical Research and World Health Organisation among others. The court has set June 2 as the next date of the hearing.

“We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the radio frequency radiation from wire-free gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people,” Chawla said in a statement.

Electromagnetic pollution

The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, coupled with experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals are much too large to be ignored. Further, this is coupled with epidemiological evidence that the major diseases of modern civilisation - cancer, heart disease and diabetes – are caused by electromagnetic pollution.

The actor also said a reply from Science and Engineering Research Board (obtained under RTI Act, dated March 29, 2019) that no studies supported by the board have been conducted specifically on the effect of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G on humans and other living organisms.