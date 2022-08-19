7Seas launches Gamer Shorts

7Seas Entertainment Limited, a BSE-listed game development company, has launched ‘Gamer Shorts’, a mobile application offering curated news on the gaming industry, besides providing a gaming window.

The app, which is available on Google’s Play Store, comes with 25 simple games. “The lightweight quick games cover a variety of genres, such as racing, puzzles, and arcade sports,” L Maruti Shankar, Managing Director of 7Seas Entertainment, said in a statement on Friday.

“These games typically do not necessitate a high level of game comprehension. We will soon add another 25 games to the menu,” he said.

He said the company was working on developing an iOS version of the app.

“Gamer Shorts will also fill the void in the gaming industry by providing quick and brief gaming news as it happens,” he said.