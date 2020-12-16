Abhijit Dubey to take over as CEO of NTT

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
NTT Ltd, a London-based technology services provider with significant presence in India, has named Abhijit Dubey as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. He will succeed Jason Goodall as the Global CEO.
Abhijit comes with over 20 years experience at global advisory firm McKinsey & Company.
The Japanese firm, with headquarters in London, has over 40,000 employees across the world. About 6,500 of them work out of India. It has offices in 11 major cities of the country. Its support teams operate in almost every district of the country given that nearly 70 per cent of the overall bank branch network in the country are being managed by NTT India.
“We are looking forward to welcoming Abhijit to the NTT family in 2021 to lead the next generation of our business. He brings many years’ experience of our industry and context,” Goodall said in a statement on Wednesday.
He will work with Abhijit in the first half of next year to ensure a smooth handover.
Abhijit will join NTT in early February and formally step into his new role on April 1, 2021. He will be based at NTT Ltd’s headquarters in London.
Goodall, who will retire from his executive role on June 30, 2021, will remain a Director on the Board of the firm.
NTT says it has pan-India presence through its 10 data centres in four metros and three research and development centres.
