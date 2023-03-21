Accenture has agreed to acquire industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company Flutura, headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Flutura will strengthen Accenture’s industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to accomplish their net zero goals faster, said the company.

Accenture plans to bring Flutura’s capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries. The terms of this deal were not disclosed.

Flutura’s approximately 110 professionals specialise in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive companies. Its AI platform provides self-service solutions for advanced analytics.

The solutions help process, asset management, and reliability engineering teams assess, predict, and improve the asset performance, reliability, throughput, and energy efficiency outcomes of production and manufacturing facilities.

AI-led transformation

Senthil Ramani, senior managing director, and Accenture Applied Intelligence lead for Growth Markets said, “Flutura democratises AI for engineers, enabling manufacturing and other asset-intensive companies with the carbon intelligence to reduce emissions, energy consumption, and lost output due to unplanned downtime of industrial assets.”

This acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America, and the Middle East, he added.

Industrial engineers and data scientists can also quickly develop digital models of industrial assets on Flutura’s AI platform, which processes data from disparate IT and operations technology systems.

With Flutura, Accenture continues to build its data and AI capabilities for clients. Last year, it acquired the data science company ALBERT in Japan. Other recent AI acquisitions include Analytics8 in Australia; Sentelis in France; Bridgei2i and Byte Prophecy in India; Pragsis Bidoop in Spain; Mudano in the UK; and Clarity Insights, End-to-End Analytics and Core Compete in the US.

