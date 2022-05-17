Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 164 per cent to ₹2,008 crore 

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,008 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 164 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with ₹759 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue rose 22 per centto ₹31,500 crore (₹25,747 crore).

Consolidated EBITDA increased 27 per cent to ₹15,998 crore. This led to an improvement in EBITDA margin from 48.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year to 50.8 per cent in the fourth quarter 2021-22, the company said in a statement.

Healthy margins

“Margins across businesses remained healthy, with India mobile services EBITDA improving from 47.5 per cent in fourth quarter 2020-21 to 50.6 per cent in fourth quarter 2021-22,” it said adding that consolidated EBIT increased by 44.9 per cent to ₹7,315 crore.

The company board has considered and recommended a dividend of ₹3 per fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each and ₹0.75 per partly paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each (paid-up ₹1.25 per share) for 2021-22. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value ₹5 each.

“This has been another quarter to cap a full year of consistent and competitive performance across our portfolio. EBITDA margins expanded to 50.8 per cent, underscoring our focus on all round delivery. The mobile business revenues were up 9.5 per cent as we saw the full flow through of tariff increase,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, India & South Asia, Airtel, said.

Highest ARPU

Airtel continues to have the highest average revenue per user (ARPU) at ₹178. The company’s homes and enterprise business continues to exhibit strong growth momentum, reflecting the resilience of its overall portfolio, he said adding that the strong balance sheet and cash flows have enabled the company to further repay some of the spectrum liabilities ahead of schedule and improve.

“We continue to remain optimistic about the opportunities in the coming years and believe we are well poised as a company for three reasons. First, our ability to execute consistently to a simple strategy of winning with quality customers and delivering the best experience to them. Second, our future proofed business model with massive investments in both infrastructure and digital capabilities. Finally, our financial prudence backed by our strong governance focus,” Vittal added.