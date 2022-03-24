Allianz Services India wins a rich haul at the 2022 Stevies Awards

Stevie Awards Committee 2022 has declared Allianz Services India as the winner of seven awards in five categories for sales and customer service. The committee also declared Allianz Group as the winner of the Grand Stevie award.

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with 126 million (including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers) private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. With over 3,000 employee centres at Eon IT Park Pune and Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, Allianz Services India is the company’s largest centre of competence, a company spokesman said here.

Among top business honours

The Stevie Awards are among the world’s top business honours, and organises eight of the world’s leading business awards programmes, also including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards. The winners will be feted during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

This year’s competition considered over 2,300 nominations from organisations of all sizes and across the industry from 51 countries. The average scores of more than 150 professionals from eight specialised judging committees around the world were used to determine the winners.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, President Stevie Awards, said the nominations received show that business development, customer service, and sales professionals around the world have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations despite the pandemic.

The Allianz Services score card

Following are the Stevie Categories won by Allianz Services:

Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year, Financial Services Industries — Two Gold Stevie; One Bronze Stevie.

Inside or Telesales Team of the Year — Gold Stevie.

Innovation in Customer Service, Financial Services Industries — Silver Stevie.

Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, Financial Services Industries — Silver Stevie.

Most Valuable Response by a Sales Team — Silver Stevie.

Jison John, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Allianz Services India, said this international recognition gives the company the confidence that customer service across the board is truly exceptional and best in class.

Turan Sahin, CEO Allianz Services, said he is proud of the amazing talent and the caring and service culture that has enabled the organisation to achieve such global benchmarks.