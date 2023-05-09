Amazon has announced a new unit called Amazon MGM Studios Distribution to license its originals and other titles to more media outlets, including other OTT streaming services and cable TV. The unit will be led by Chris Ottinger.

The company recently hiked monthly and quarterly Prime Video subscription rate.

This comes after Amazon announced plans to bring titles such as Reacher, The Terminal List, and Goliath to its ad-supported free streaming service Amazon Freevee. The company also introduced Fire TV Channels for users to access more FAST channels.

As per reports, the unit will tap the company’s library of 4,000 films, and 17,000 TV shows, including originals produced by its Amazon Studios division. The company announced the sale of titles, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, Goliath, Hunters, The Tender Bar, The Tomorrow War, The Voyeurs, and Without Remorse, to other media outlets following their initial run on Prime Video.

Amazon last year acquired Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. (MGM) film studio.

“With the integration of MGM, we wanted to take advantage of the existing team to expand our business in ways that will greatly benefit our customers around the world,” Amazon Studios chief, Jen Salke, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Amazon is explores to add an AI chatbot technology to its voice assistant - Alexa.

