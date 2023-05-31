Venture capital firm Anthill Ventures has called for applications from healthtech start-ups for its new cohort, Lumos Health programme, which is aimed at supporting start-ups with disruptive solutions and health technologies.

“The programme will provide start-ups access to Anthill’s global network of investors, mentors, and industry experts, as well as a range of resources designed to help start-ups grow their businesses,” said Prasad Vanga, Founder and Managing Partner, Anthill Ventures.

“We have partnerships with the Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation, Kauvery Hospitals, DERBI Foundation and Makers Nest, providing start-ups access to 51 hospitals across the country through partners,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Start-ups will be provided access to wet lab facilities, clinical validation support, and comprehensive evaluation of their market-ready solutions. The programme is also supported by partner HealthCare Global (HCG).

The programme will also support start-ups on regulatory processes, funding advice and market access.

