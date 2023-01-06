Apple has announced a few latest features like a new kickboxing workout type, sleep meditation theme, artist spotlights, and more, to the Fitness+ service.

Apple will introduce the kickboxing workout on January 9, 2023. Apple planned to have distinct rounds in each workout followed by one final round, which will club all the moves users just learned into a one-minute interval. Apple also clarified that no equipment is needed for these sessions, and workouts will be as long as 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

Fitness+

As per the new sleep meditation feature, Apple said that the theme is designed to help users release tension and relax. Apple plans to add new sleep meditations each week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off. To encourage users to get started with sleep meditations, Apple is launching a new program called Introduction to Meditations for Sleep.

Apple is also adding a new artist spotlight series with workouts featuring music from Beyoncé. Apple will also bring another lot of seven new workouts featuring the singer’s music available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga, starting January 9. Apple is also adding two additional Artist Spotlight offerings - the Foo Fighters on January 16 and Bad Bunny on January 23.

Interestingly, Apple has also introduced two new Collections, content from the Fitness+ library. The first new collection, launching on January 9, is called “6 weeks to restart your fitness” and helps to build a new habit of working out every day. The second new collection, the “Level up your core training,” features short core workouts with equipment like dumbbells and will launch on January 23.

Apple Fitness+ is available on iPhone, iPad, AirPlay, and Apple TV.

