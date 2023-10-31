Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro computers and three new chips that will power its laptops and desktops, and the company said it had redesigned its graphics processing units (GPU), a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.

Apple introduced the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, as well as the new Macbook Pro, at an online event.

The 14-Inch Macbook Pro with M3 processor with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage will be available from ₹1,69,900 with the 14-Inch Macbook Pro with M3 Pro processor with 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage priced at ₹1,99,900 and the 16-inch M3 Pro 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage starts at ₹2,49,900 and the 16-inch M3 Max with 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage starts at ₹3,49,900.

The new 24-inch iMac with M3 processor starts at ₹1,34,900.

Apple has seen a revitalisation in its Mac business, roughly doubling its market share to nearly 11% since 2020 when it parted ways with Intel and started using its own custom-designed chips as the brains of the machines, according to preliminary data from IDC.

“The biggest advancement comes with the GPU,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s chip chief said.

Related Stories Apple iPhone 15 launched in India, starting at ₹79,900 The pre-order date set for iPhone 15 have been set for September 15, and the official sales set to commence from September 22 READ NOW

Apple’s custom chips, which use technology from Arm Holdings , have given its Macs better battery life and, for some tasks, better performance than machines using Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

Read more: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: Titanium tiara on a smartphone diva!

Apple’s shakeup of the market has spurred Qualcomm to redouble its efforts to make Arm-based chips for Windows, and last week it said it plans to release a chip that is both faster and more energy efficient than some Apple offerings. Reuters last week reported that Nvidia also plans to jump into the PC market as early as 2025.

Related Stories Apple Event 2023: Apple unveils iPhone 15, new watches iPhone 15 Pro to start from ₹1,34,900 onwards; Apple makes move to USB-C charging for iPhones official. READ NOW

At Apple, the Mac hit $40.18 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2022, or about 11% of its revenue. While that was up 14% from the previous fiscal year, sales this year have slowed along with the rest of the PC industry, which has suffered a post-pandemic slump.

Analysts expect the M3 will be made with 3-nanometer manufacturing technology at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which uses the same technology to make chips for the top-end iPhone 15 models. (

Related Stories Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 to come with USB-C This move is the most radical change for iPhones since the lightning port standard was adopted by Apple in 2012. READ NOW

Watch the event highlights here: