Every time when Apple launches a new series of iPhone models, it puts a stop to a few old-generation phones. This year too, Apple is doing the same at the onset of the much-awaited iPhone 15. Apple is expected to launch iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Ultra.

List of the phones to be discontinued

Apple iPhones are seen inside Apple retail store. | Photo Credit: Reuters

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is predicted to have a 6.1 and 6.7-inch display, dynamic island, periscope zoom lens, USB-C port, Qualcomm chip, among others. Apple iPhone 15 is set to launch in August 2023.

