At 18.5 m, Disney+Hotstar has more than doubled paid subscriber base

Disney+ Hotstar has garnered over 18.5 million paid subscribers, which takes the global subscriber base of Disney+ up to 73.7 million.

Christine McCarthy, Disney’s Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, revealed these numbers during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday. Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar added over 16 million subscribers this last quarter (July-September) with Disney+Hotstar contributing the most due to the recently-concluded 2020 Indian Premier League. The IPL matches could be seen only through the annual paid Disney+Hotstar VIP plan.

“Disney+ ended Q4 with 73.7 million paid subscribers or an increase of over 16 million subscribers versus Q3. Disney+ Hotstar subscriber additions were the largest contributor to this increase, driven by the start of the delayed IPL season. Disney+ Hotstar subscribers now account for a little over a quarter of our global subscriber base. Disney+’s overall ARPU [average revenue per user] this quarter was $4.52 (about ₹337). However, excluding Disney+ Hotstar, it was $5.30 (about ₹395),” said McCarthy, while speaking to analysts.

It was back in April that Disney had provided the first official numbers for its Hotstar streaming service, revealing that it had eight million paid subscribers. The new number of over 18.5 million paid subscribers means that it has more than doubled its paid subscriber base since then.