Amazon Web Services (AWS) bets on cloud adoption by the public sector in India for increased growth momentum in the region. Government initiatives to build digital platforms for public service present an opportunity for AWS, according to Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector Enterprises and Government, Healthcare, AWS India

“Cloud is playing a pivotal role in realising India’s ambition to become a $5 trillion economy in terms of paving the path for disruptive innovation. This digital acceleration is fueled by initiatives in the healthcare, education, skilling, and financial inclusion segments,” Gupta told businessline.

He notes that beyond just the adoption of the cloud as an infrastructure, public sector bodies are increasingly leveraging AWS’ over 200 services inclusive of AI, machine learning, IP, and application development to build use cases that help provide solutions to the masses.

For instance, AWS is involved with the government’s effort to re-purpose the Co-WIN (Covid vaccination) platform for universal immunisation. It is also working with the government in the development of the Poshan Tracker application, which enables real-time monitoring of all Anganwadi Centers and services provided to the beneficiaries.

“These initiatives and innovations underscore how platforms are rapidly evolving to the next level and are being integrated. The government is reaching out to citizens instead of the other way around and is accelerating the delivery of citizen services,” Gupta said.

AWS is also working with the State governments in India. It enabled the government of Telangana to migrate its applications and Gupta notes that it has gained over 30 per cent in cost-efficiency. Similarly, the Government of Manipur has also migrated its entire data centre to the cloud.

Gupta notes, “We work with the government departments and customers to assess their application landscape and then build a cloud migration journey, in the short, mid and long-term.” Further, talking about security, he notes that AWS is architected to be a flexible and secure cloud computing environment, and offers more than 300 security, governance, and compliance features and services to customers.

“Even as we see growth across the board with all verticals depending upon the use cases are growing, but, the public sector is really leading in digital transformation when it comes to building population-scale platforms,” Gupta said.