The effect of layoffs announced globally by Amazon has reached Amazon Web Service (AWS) India unit, according to sources aware of the development.

This is part of the second round of layoffs announced last month which was estimated to affect 9,000 employees, majorly in the cloud service operation and human resources divisions.

businessline wasn’t able to determine the number of employees affected, but sources indicated that layoffs are still ongoing. Previous layoffs had also been reported in India offices.

Various employees in the last couple of days have taken to community platforms and shared information on the development.

A user on one such platform wrote, “Got to know from my skip manager that there will be another round of layoffs starting Monday.” Another user noted that over 80 associates have been laid off in the data management team and over 50 in recruiting services.

AWS India did not respond to country-specific queries.

‘Difficult decision’

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, wrote in a blog post: “We intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks — mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term.”

According to reports, CEO of Amazon Web Services, Adam Selipsky wrote in an internal memo to employees: “It is a tough day across our organization. The difficult decision to eliminate some roles across Amazon globally, including within AWS, and the conversations with impacted AWS employees started today, with notification messages sent to all impacted employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica.”

He added that the organisation is working hard to treat everyone impacted with respect and to provide a number of resources and touchpoints to aid in this transition. This includes packages with a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.