Tech giant Cisco has announced its commitment to India’s digitisation by launching Cisco Meraki India Region, a new cloud region hosted on a cloud service provider empanelled with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. The Meraki India Region will empower businesses nationwide to embrace a cloud-first transformation while helping customers meet their local data storage and privacy needs.

Cisco Meraki has over 8,10,000 customers globally and is a premier cloud-managed IT platform. It accelerates cloud-first business transformation through simpler operations, secure networking, and an ecosystem that drives future growth and innovation. Meraki offers comprehensive networking (Wired, Wireless, SD-WAN), secure networking and IoT (sensors) capabilities that empower customers with centralised visibility and control, unified management of wireless and wired networks and reduced operational expenses.

“Launching the Meraki India Region is a critical step to ensuring customers can securely connect and scale their business with the simplicity they expect from Meraki,” said Lawrence Huang, SVP/GM – Cisco Networking – Meraki & Wireless. “The Meraki India Region helps our customers meet their local data storage needs with advanced security features such as penetration testing and daily vulnerability scans, continuing the drive towards digital transformation across the country.” The SVP also said that upon interviewing them, 96 percent of Cisco Meraki customers said they had improved their cybersecurity after adopting this technology. 95 percent of customers also said the IT management of their remote sites was improved.

For customers prioritising local data storage like public sector entities, government, education, financial institutions, healthcare, and professional services, the Meraki India Region offers benefits that align with their cloud transformation.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India & SAARC, said, “As businesses continue to embrace a cloud-first environment, they seek a comprehensive networking platform that offers agility, flexibility and secure access to drive operational efficiencies and succeed in an interconnected world. With Meraki India Region, we aim to do just that.”

With their latest innovation, Cisco claims to provide customers with more choices to access resilient and secure cloud infrastructure to develop innovative solutions, simplify network operations, create scalable networks that are easy to manage, unify secure IT experiences and address dynamic customer needs.