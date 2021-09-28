Cognizant appoints Craig Stanley as Business Unit Leader for BFS North America

Cognizant on Monday, announced the appointment of Craig Stanley as Business Unit Leader for BFS North America with immediate effect.

“Craig led the Strategy and Solutions function for the past 18 months; driving our BFS industry program, reinforcing our client focus and relaunching our alliance partner program. I am especially pleased to be able to promote an existing member of the BFS team, and am confident that with Craig's knowledge of our business - combined with his 35 years of experience across all sectors of the financial services industry - we will be well positioned to commence the next chapter of our BFS journey,” said Greg Hyttenrauch, President, North America, Cognizant, in a press release.

“Craig will join forces with Krishnan Iyer, who was recently appointed MDU Leader for BFSI, to ensure a united commercial and delivery front. With this solid foundation in place, I am convinced that we can meaningfully reinforce our industry prowess - with our clients and in the market as a whole. Throughout the coming months, we will continue to invest in the BFS business to further strengthen our market presence, increase senior client relationships, and fully embrace the opportunity that lays ahead,” he said.