Cognizant opens new facility in Mangaluru

Cognizant Technology Solutions, the US-based IT company with large operations in India, today opened a new facility in Mangaluru to expand its presence in Karnataka.
Located in the heart of the city, the new one lakh sq ft facility can accommodate more than 1,100 employees.
Cognizant has been associated with Mangaluru since 2011 when it acquired CoreLogic Global Services Private Limited (CoreLogic India), the India-based captive operations of CoreLogic, one of the largest real estate information and analytics provider in the US market, says a company press release.
From its existing centre in Mangaluru, Cognizant provides consulting, enterprise applications, and business process services in the area of mortgage processing covering property taxes, research and investigations, property data warehousing, and management of geospatial data. The company currently employs more than 600 professionals in Mangaluru, more than 50 per cent of whom are women.
In Karnataka, Cognizant also has operations in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The company has more than 28,000 professionals in Bengaluru and nearly 700 professionals in Mysuru.
“We are pleased with our experience in Mangaluru. Cognizant has greatly benefited from the talent pool in Mangaluru, one of India’s most sought-after educational destinations, especially for professional studies,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, in the release.
