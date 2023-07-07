Kerala IT Mission Director Anu Kumari has inaugurated Jio Bharat phones in Kerala, marking a significant milestone in Jio’s mission of achieving a ‘2G-Mukt Bharat.’

She presented the first phone to Rajeshwari, a dedicated part-time worker from Thiruvananthapuram. As part of Jio’s commitment to this vision, 250 underprivileged women received complimentary Jio Bharat phones, through various programs held at Jio Centers and Jio Points across Kerala.

Jio’s progress in realising its goal of a ‘2G-Mukt Bharat’ through the introduction of ‘Jio Bharat’ phones holds tremendous potential for empowering 250 million feature phone users nationwide with internet-enabled devices.

According to TRAI data, there are currently 16.5 million 2G/3G subscribers in Kerala. The transition to 4G will enable them to enjoy enhanced services and connectivity.

Also read: From airport to water metro, Jio extend 5G services across Kochi’s travel hubs

The Jio Bharat phone will be available in the market at an affordable price of ₹999, making it the most cost-effective internet-enabled phone. Starting from July 7, it will be available for purchase in stores, with an initial rollout of 1 million phones in the first phase. Additionally, users can subscribe to a monthly plan of ₹123, which provides 14GB of data and unlimited calls. Furthermore, an annual plan priced at ₹1,234 is also available, a release said.

Reliance Jio Chief State Coordinating Officer Pradeep Kumar and Jio Point Lead Vipin Nandagopan participated.