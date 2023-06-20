Jio, the market leader in 5G services, has seen a remarkable increase in high-speed 5G data consumption in Kochi over the last six months. This surge has been observed in crowded locations where people gather and have waiting time, such as airports, water metro stations, Vyttila mobility hub, railway stations, and the KSRTC bus stand.

The company in a release said it has strategically introduced entertainment and knowledge-based services to enhance customer experiences via its advanced 5G network. Jio customers can now enjoy seamless 5G connectivity both on land and waterways.

Since the inauguration of India’s first water metro service, users have had uninterrupted access to Jio True 5G at stations and throughout their journeys. The network covers all vital areas and commercial establishments in Kochi, including popular tourist destinations such as Fort Kochi and Cherai.

Widespread coverage

With a network of over 11,000 towers across Kerala, Jio has already activated 5G services in approximately 6,000 towers, ensuring widespread coverage.

The rollout of Jio’s True 5G services in Kerala has been exceptionally swift. Within just six months since its launch in December, Jio has successfully introduced 5G connectivity to all districts and more than 35 major cities in the region, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the 5G revolution, the release added.

