Maino.ai, a digital marketing platform, has raised ₹15 crore led by Quotient Advisers LLP, and investors such as Karan Bedi, Janhavi Parikh, and other shareholders.

The capital will be utilised in building and scaling the teams in domains such as technology, product development, design, and strategy. This allocation is aimed at expanding Maino.ai’s market position and driving sustained growth, with a plan to build a cost-effective technology platform in the digital marketing field, which is worth over $500 billion.

“Marketing operations and optimisations even today are heavily reliant on manual processes limiting growth, scalability & leading to a subpar ROI. The founders bring exceptional expertise and some very nuanced insights about the problem. The pain is deep & poses a huge Total Addressable Market (TAM), waiting to be unlocked,” said Gagan Goyal, India Quotient’s Partner.

Maino.ai, started by IIT alumni Abhijeet, Rishabh, and Vikas, is a company in the martech industry. It uses AI and ML technologies to create a fully automated marketing platform focused on delivering strong returns on investment.

“This approach is not just about expanding our team; it’s a strategic move to enhance our capabilities and reach. Additionally, we are focusing on expanding our footprint into new geographies, a strategic decision aligning with our vision to serve a broader audience and tap into new markets, thus creating additional avenues for success,” said Abhijeet Kunwar, Rishabh Kumar, and Vikas Keshri, the Co-founders of Maino.ai.

Brands in different sectors like media tech, D2C brands, hospitality, and edtech have started using Maino.ai, as per the company’s report.

