Ravi Kumar S | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA GRN

Former Infosys President S Ravi Kumar will join Cognizant Technology Solutions as President of Cognizant Americas. A week ago, Kumar quit Infosys, where he spent nearly 20 years in consulting, process and technology transformation. He will join Cognizant on January 16, 2023, says an internal communication issued by CEO Brian Humphries.

Surya Gummadi, interim leader of Cognizant Americas, will return to leading Cognizant’s $5+ billion Health Sciences business.

Humphries, in the note, said that as President of Cognizant Americas, which accounts for more than 70 per cent of Cognizant’s annual revenues, Ravi Kumar would be responsible for the strategic direction and operational performance of the company’s business in the US, Latin America, and Canada, including industry teams, the Americas Consulting organization, and the global Large Deals Team.

Cognizant also announced Prasad Sankaran would join on November 1, 2022, as the new head of the Software & Platform Engineering practice area. He joins the company from Bain & Company, where he was a Senior Vice President and leader in the firm’s Enterprise Technology global practice. Sankaran previously spent 25 years at Accenture, with his final role as Senior Managing Director, the note said.

“Both of these announcements speak highly of our company’s ability to attract world-class talent. I’m excited by the possibilities ahead.,” Humphries said.