Explosion of data, pandemic give boost to Edge computing

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
With consumption of data going up, triggered by the pandemic and proliferation of technologies like the Internet of Things, the demand for Edge computing is shooting up in the country as people and organisations choose to prevent lags in streaming of content and processing of data at the source.
Rajesh Awasthi, Associate Vice-President – Managed Hosting and Cloud Services, Tata Communications, said Edge computing is increasingly gaining traction as a strategic avenue for digital transformation in the country.
“Moving all this critical data to the cloud and utilising it by providing meaningful insights is increasingly becoming a challenge for enterprises. Hence, data needs to be processed at the edge, especially for time-critical sectors like defence, financial services and health,” he said.
Also see: Worldwide cloud services spend grew 35% to hit record $49.4 billion in Q3 2021: Report
“We have developed an integrated Edge play which is distributed with high availability zones, leveraging our optical fibre backbone,” he added. “We are currently working with organisations to execute use cases, helping them realise the power of Edge.”
Rajesh Dangi, Chief Digital Officer of NxtGen, said that NxtGen has developed and deployed Edge computing models based on the latest open source technologies of the hybrid cloud stack.
“The edge stack currently is working and available from four locations and is proposed to cover 236 locations in the current financial year,” he said.
Also see: Telecom reforms will drive investments: Airtel CEO
He said the pandemic has given an impetus to Edge computing. “It taught us the importance of connectivity and workload scalability for enabling reach.”.
Dangi said deploying multiple edge clusters would help remove the digital divide between urban areas where a robust bandwidth is available and the poorly connected rural areas.
JLL, in a report on the Indian datacentre landscape, said that the demand for edge data centres is expected to increase in rural markets, especially in those with high population density such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Data centre company Yotta Infrastructure’s Co-Founder and CEO Sunil Gupta recently told this paper that the firm would invest ₹900 crore in the next three–four years to set up about 100 Edge data centres to meet the growing demand for localised processing of data.
Also see: Yotta Infra to invest ₹900 cr on Edge datacentre network
Manoj Paul, Managing Director of digital infrastructure company Equinix India, said that about 30 per cent of enterprise infrastructure deployed in carrier-neutral facilities has moved to the edge, in proximity to points of data consumption.
“Service providers are also expanding at the edge, growing their edge infrastructure 2x faster than their core infrastructure,” he said.
“Edge data centres are typically connected to a larger central data center or multiple data centers. By processing data and services closer to the end-user, edge computing allows organisations to reduce latency and improve the customer experience,” Shrikant Navelkar, Director of Clover Infotech, said.
“It reduces the risk involved as data is distributed across multiple smaller edge data centers than being stored entirely in a central data centre,” he said.
Also see: Software firms struggling to stop exodus of digital talent
“Rapid digitalisation, growing adoption of new-age technologies across industries, increasing use of social networking platforms and IoT devices are accelerating the growth of edge data centers in India,” he said.
“We can expect to see this market tripling by 2025 to become a $5 billion investment opportunity,” he said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...