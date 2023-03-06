Putting an end to speculation that Foxconn might choose Karnataka over Hyderabad to set up its new electronics manufacturing facility, Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Young Liu has asserted that it is committed to its plan to set up a manufacturing facility at Kongar Kalan.

“This amply clears the doubts as raised in a certain section of the press that the Taiwanese contract technology manufacturer was in a dilemma as to whether to set up the manufacturing facility in Telangana or not,” a senior official of the Telangana Government said.

“As discussed with you during our meeting on March 2, we are committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan. I see the support of your team in operationalising the Kongar Kalan Park as early as possible,” Young Liu said in a letter to Telangana Chief Minister on Monday.

Liu was in the city on March 2 to meet the Chief Minister and to inaugurate T-Works, a maker’s lab established by the State Government.

After the discussions between the two sides, the Telangana Government announced that the Taiwanese company had chosen Hyderabad for its expansion. “The facility will generate over one lakh jobs in the State,” it said.

War or words

Even as the Telangana Government went to town with the announcement, the neighbouring Karnataka too announced a similar plan by the company.

The speculation was triggered after Liu met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a day after his meeting with the Telangana Chief Minister.

The reports suggested that Foxconn will set up its manufacturing facility in 300 acres near the Bengaluru airport and could generate one lakh jobs.

This sparked animated discussions and speculation on social media and took a political colour, considering the political rivalry between the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tight-lipped

The Telangana Government seems to have decided not to talk about the reports on Foxconn’s Bengaluru plans.

“We don’t want to talk about it. We are focussed on the task in our hands – to make arrangements for Foxconn’s investments here,” a senior Government official told businessline.

“I was indeed inspired by your vision and the efforts towards the transformation and development of Telangana. I now have a new friend in India and I look forward to working with you in the future,” Liu said in the letter to the Telangana Chief Minister.

He invited the Chief Minister to visit Taipei, the headquarters of Foxconn.

