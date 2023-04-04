Ahead of the G20-Digital Innovation Alliance Summit in Bengaluru this August, Kerala hosted the G20-DIA national roadshow at Kalamassery, bringing together ecosystem-enablers such as incubators, venture capital firms, angel networks, startup founders, mentors and experts besides government officials.

Organised by the electronic hardware incubator Maker Village, the regional meet at the Integrated Startup Complex featured four sessions and three panel discussions besides a product showcase by incubated firms.

The event, named ‘Digital Solutions to Solve Global Challenges’, was co-hosted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Digital University Kerala (DUK).

Conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in association with Meity Startup Hub (MSH), the event concluded with a facility tour after taking an overview of the G20-DIA with its focus on six critical themes — ed-tech, health-tech, agri-tech, fin-tech, secure digital infrastructure, and circular economy — for the global community.

Maker Village CEO Nizamuddin Mohammed said the incubator dedicated to IOT, wearables and robotics features innovative products that go beyond tackling local social requirements. “Some of our hardware products are capable of addressing global needs,” he said. “This roadshow shows the prominence Maker Village enjoys in the country’s electronic hardware startup ecosystem and the ways we contribute to society.”

DUK Dean Dr Alex P James said the roadshow will vitalise Kerala’s contribution to electronic design and product development.

Kochi was the eighth venue in the series of G20-DIA roadshows, which are slated to conclude mid-summer. The previous venues were Surat (Gujarat), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Imphal (Manipur), and Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh).