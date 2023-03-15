Even as OpenAI launches an upgraded version of ChatGPT, Google is integrating regenerative AI capability into products. To begin with, it is going to allow the users of Gmail and Google Documents to generate automated texts by just filling up a few indicative worlds.
You can simply type in a topic you’d like to write about, and a draft will be instantly generated for you, according to Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said.
He gives an example. “If you’re a manager onboarding a new employee, Workspace saves you the time and effort involved in writing that first welcome email. From there, you can elaborate upon or abbreviate the message or adjust the tone to be more playful or professional — all in just a few clicks,” he explains.
Google will be introducing these new experiences to testers in the next few weeks.
In a tweet, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and its parent firm, Alphabet, said he is excited as the firm announced the launch of PaLM API, which helps developers to build on top of its language models, and MakerSuite, a tool to jumpstart prototyping - both in private preview today.
“More than 3 billion people already benefit from AI-powered features in Google Workspace, whether it’s using Smart Compose in Gmail or auto-generated summaries in Google Docs. Now, we’re excited to take the next step and bring a limited set of trusted testers a new set of features that makes the process of writing even easier.,” Kurian says.
For developers
For developers who want to build and customise their own models and apps using generative AI, they can access Google’s AI models, including PaLM, on Google Cloud.
“We’re bringing new generative AI capabilities to our Google Cloud AI portfolio to help developers and organisations access enterprise-level safety, security, and privacy, as well as integrate with their existing Cloud solutions,” he said.
Businesses and governments that want to build their own AI-powered chat interfaces and digital assistants can use Generative AI App Builder.
