OpenAI has launched an API for developers to access ChatGPT. A TechCrunch report mentioned that ChatGPT had over 100 million monthly active users as of December. This comes after Snapchat recently launched a chatbot powered by ChatGPT called My AI. Microsoft also added a new AI-powered Bing search to the taskbar on Windows 11.

Greg Brockman, president and chairman of OpenAI, said the ChatGPT API is powered by the same AI model that’s behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT: GPT-3.5-turbo.

“The ChatGPT model family we are releasing, gpt-3.5-turbo, is the same model used in the ChatGPT product. It is priced at $0.002 per 1k tokens, which is 10x cheaper than our existing GPT-3.5 models,” the company said.

OpenAI is introducing Whisper, an AI-powered speech-to-text model available for use through an API.

OpenAI also announced some policy changes. The company would not use data submitted through the API to train its models.

