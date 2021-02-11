Google actively testing dark mode for Search on desktop: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Google is actively testing the dark mode theme for Search on desktop browsers, the tech giant confirmed to The Verge.
A select number of users are automatically seeing Google Search in dark mode.
Google to roll out an ‘about this result’ feature on Search
Users to whom the test has been rolled out and whose systems are set to dark mode will be able to see the theme on Search. The background of Search on desktop will turn to a very dark grey with the text in blue and white, as per the screen shots shared by The Verge.
Google Search on mobile to get a major redesign
It is still unclear as to how widely the test has been rolled out. According to 9to5Google, some users are also able to see a message that read, “Dark theme is now available” if they launch Chrome in an incognito window as well.
“We’re always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but don’t have anything specific to announce right now,” Google said in a statement as quoted by The Verge.
The tech giant seems to be A/B testing a dark mode for Search on the big screen for a while now, as per reports.
Previously, a few users in December had taken to Reddit to report that the theme had been turned on for their search results on desktop.
