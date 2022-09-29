Google, at its Search On 2022 event, announced updates to its products, including Google Maps. The tech giant earlier disclosed multi-search using text and images simultaneously. The feature is now available in English globally and will soon add 70 more languages in the coming months.

For itsvisual search, Google has revamped its ‘knowledge panels’ that present search-related information. The search results may feature content from YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, according to Google.

Google Search result

AR translate for Google Lens

Google Lens has so far offered support for translations. “With Lens, we have already gone beyond translating text to translating pictures,” Google said in its blog post and noted that users translate text in images over one billion times across more than 100 languages using Google.

In addition, Google has added functional shortcuts to its iOS app under the search bar.

The company has optimised its machine learning to blend translated text into complex images in 100 milliseconds. The technology uses generative adversarial networks — GAN models — the technology behind Magic Eraser on Pixel. The improved experience is launching later this year, Google said.

Google Lens translation feature