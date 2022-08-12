hamburger

Google brings in major changes to Wear OS

Aneeka Chatterjee | Chennai, August 12 | Updated on: Aug 12, 2022
A Google sign is pictured outside the Google office

A Google sign is pictured outside the Google office | Photo Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE

Offline navigation, redesigned Play Store to come by year end

Google, in a recent Unpacked event, announced new features to Wear OS. The major features include redesigned Play Store and offline Google Map support, which will be available to users by the end of this year.

Wear OS comes with Galaxy Watch 5 series—Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro with the updated One UI Watch skin.

Google also announced that Google Maps app for Wear OS will soon have offline navigation support.

In the current version, Google Maps on the watch requires a phone connection for navigation, but with the upcoming change, one can use the service even while leaving the phone at home.

On the updates, Samsung said, “Music and audio lovers will appreciate updates that include new apps like SoundCloud and Deezer.”

Other than Google Maps, Google is also revamping the Play Store on Wear OS to provide an easy experience like the smartphone app. Play Store on Wear OS is said to get new collections of apps, show trending apps, and “personalized recommendations.”

Published on August 12, 2022
