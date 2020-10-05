Google defers policy to charge 30 per cent Play Store commission till April 2022

Facing backlash over its decision to force app developers on Play Store to mandatorily use its billing system, Google has pushed back the deadline to March 31, 2022. Last week, Google had announced new rules that require app developers, distributing Android software on the Google Play Store, to use its in-app payment system. Google had then set the deadline at September 2021.

In a new blogpost on Monday, the internet giant said it was “extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play — for all apps that currently use an alternative payment system we set a timeline of 31st March 2022.”

This comes after Paytm announced that it was setting up its own play store to rival Google. Paytm and other Indian app developers had criticised the move by Google.

Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov India, compared the move by Google to a shopping mall that forces stores inside the mall to use a specific billing payment system developed by the mall owner.

“It is not fair to force all of them to use the specific billing platform as different shops (inside the mall) will do varying levels of business. Taking 30 per cent away from the smallest of them on every transaction across the board is also not fair,” said Singh.

Google said that the policy only applies if a developer charges users to download their app or they sell in-app digital items, which is less than 3 per cent of developers with apps on Google Play.

“There has also been some confusion that Google Play billing is in itself a form of payment. Google Play billing is a billing system that supports many ways for consumers to pay — today Play’s billing supports more than 290 forms of payment globally. Over the last several years we have added more local forms of payment in India including credit and debit cards, netbanking, carrier billing, gift cards, and all supported UPI apps. And we will continue to engage with developers and consumers on adding additional forms of payment,” Google said.

