Google delays removal of third-party cookies in Chrome

Google is pushing its plan to eliminate third-party cookies from its Chrome browser. “We now intend to begin phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome in the second half of 2024,” Google said in a blog post. According to reports, Google has been testing ways to replace third-party cookies in Chrome since 2020.

Google started the Privacy Sandbox initiative aiming to develop privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies and cross-site tracking. “Over the past several months, we have released trial versions of a number of new Privacy Sandbox APIs in Chrome for developers to test,” Google said. The tech giant is expanding the testing windows for the Privacy Sandbox APIs before disabling third-party cookies in Chrome.

Anthony Chavez, VP of Google’s Privacy Sandbox initiative, said, “The most consistent feedback we have received is the need for more time to evaluate and test the new Privacy Sandbox technologies before deprecating third-party cookies.”

A trial version of the Privacy Sandbox API is available to developers, which will extend to individuals around the globe from August. “By Q3 2023, we expect the Privacy Sandbox APIs to be launched and generally available in Chrome,” Google said.