Google detects 28 Joker apps. Uninstall them to keep safe

As per a web antivirus team, Google has found around 28 more apps in Play Store that breach security. These apps are designed to send malware to the endpoints and stir up expenses for the unknown victims.

The recent malware apps include wallpaper apps, photo editors, video editors, keyboard apps, and cache cleaner apps and have been downloaded more than 10 million times, as per reports.

Hiding under ‘disguise’

Once such infected apps get installed, these apps will try to hide by changing their appearance in the app drawer, to avoid being detected. Then the hidden apps would push ads, and try to sign up into the victim’s smartphone system through several premium services.

Here’s the list of the recent malware apps detected in the Google Play Store:

Caller Theme

Call Skins — Caller Themes

CallMe Phone Themes

Cashe Cleaner

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF

Funny Wallpapers — Live Screen

Funny Caller

Fancy Charging

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner

InCall: Contact Background

MyCall — Call Personalisation

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Notes — reminders and lists

Neon Theme Keyboard

Neon Theme — Android Keyboard

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout

Photo Editor: Art Filters

Photo Editor — Design Maker

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo & Exif Editor

Photo Editor — Filters Effects

Photo Filters & Effects

Photo Editor: Blur Image

Photo Editor: Cut, Paste

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer

Steps to secure yourself

Such apps can be avoided if a user goes through carefully about the permissions needed for an app download. Downloading from exclusive sources is the only feasible advice. Users should also read through the reviews.