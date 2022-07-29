Google detects 28 Joker apps. Uninstall them to keep safe

As per a web antivirus team, Google has found around 28 more apps in Play Store that breach security. These apps are designed to send malware to the endpoints and stir up expenses for the unknown victims.
The recent malware apps include wallpaper apps, photo editors, video editors, keyboard apps, and cache cleaner apps and have been downloaded more than 10 million times, as per reports.
Hiding under ‘disguise’
Once such infected apps get installed, these apps will try to hide by changing their appearance in the app drawer, to avoid being detected. Then the hidden apps would push ads, and try to sign up into the victim’s smartphone system through several premium services.
Here’s the list of the recent malware apps detected in the Google Play Store:
- Caller Theme
- Call Skins — Caller Themes
- CallMe Phone Themes
- Cashe Cleaner
- Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF
- Funny Wallpapers — Live Screen
- Funny Caller
- Fancy Charging
- FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner
- InCall: Contact Background
- MyCall — Call Personalisation
- NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers
- Notes — reminders and lists
- Neon Theme Keyboard
- Neon Theme — Android Keyboard
- Photo Editor: Beauty Filter
- Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout
- Photo Editor: Art Filters
- Photo Editor — Design Maker
- Photo Editor & Background Eraser
- Photo & Exif Editor
- Photo Editor — Filters Effects
- Photo Filters & Effects
- Photo Editor: Blur Image
- Photo Editor: Cut, Paste
- Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds
- 4K Wallpapers Auto Changer
Steps to secure yourself
Such apps can be avoided if a user goes through carefully about the permissions needed for an app download. Downloading from exclusive sources is the only feasible advice. Users should also read through the reviews.
