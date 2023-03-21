Google Messages will show contact images within the individual chat. This is due to Google’s changes to RCS branding and read receipt icons in recent weeks. Google Messages for Android will show the same image that features in the main list of conversations.

Google has removed the magnifying glass icon and has added ‘search’ functionality to the overflow menu as part of this change.

In addition, the tech giant is working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI). When the function is launched, users can record by tapping a new circular symbol that differs from the Gboard microphone. Users can stop recording and also play it back immediately.

In January, Google hinted that the platform will soon allow users to create their own user profiles.

