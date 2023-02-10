Google Chrome will expand its picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to include Document PiP, according to a Chrome Developers post. The update is part of Chrome’s latest beta version 111.

Picture-in-picture allows Chrome users to watch videos in a floating window (always on top of other windows) while they interact with other sites or applications.

With the Document PiP update, Google is exploring expansion, with the window displaying all web content, stated a report by The Verge.

A preview of Document picture-in-picture

According to Google Chrome’s blog post, “This is an expansion upon the existing Picture-in-Picture API that only allows for an HTMLVideoElement to be put into a PiP window. This allows web developers to provide a better PiP experience to users.”

Document PiP brings a wide range of applications, including video conferencing and custom videos, according to another post by Chrome Developers.

It is available in Chrome 111 as an origin trial, and is expected to end in Chrome 115 (September 8, 2023), the post added.

How to test out Document Picture-in picture

Experiment with the new update locally without an origin token.

Step 1: Open a new Google Chrome tab.

Open a new Google Chrome tab. Step 2: In the address bar, enable this flag: chrome://flags/#document-picture-in-picture-api

In the address bar, enable this flag: chrome://flags/#document-picture-in-picture-api Step 3: Near the Document Picture-in-picture API, change the drop-down option from ‘Default’ to ‘Enabled’.

Near the Document Picture-in-picture API, change the drop-down option from ‘Default’ to ‘Enabled’. Step 4: Relaunch Google Chrome to try out the new feature.

