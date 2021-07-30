Google receives 83,613 complaints in June

Google on Friday published its monthly transparency reports in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules), in which it said 83,613 complaints were received in June.

Out of the total complaints, there were 83,054 (99.3 per cent) complaints related to copyright, and the rest related to trademark: 532 (0.6 per cent), counterfeit: 14, circumvention: 4, impersonation: 3, court order: 2, other legal: 2, graphic sexual content: 1, and defamation: 1.

“This report is in addition to the various reports we already provide that publish data that shed light on how and why users raise complaints, how we respond to those complaints, how we enforce our community guidelines and content policies, and how we comply with local laws to keep users safe,” the company said.

The report outlines the volume of complaints Google receives in India through its designated complaint channels during the specified one-month reporting period, any subsequent removal action taken on complaints during the one-month reporting period, and the number of removal actions taken as a result of automated detection mechanisms used by Google’s SSMI platforms, it said.

The time range for complaints received/ actions taken is based on US Pacific Time, it said.

“In addition to reports from our users, as outlined above, we invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms. This includes using automated detection processes for some of our products to prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content,” Google said.

It said, the company balances privacy and user protection to quickly remove content that violates its community guidelines and content policies; restrict content or leave the content live when it doesn’t violate our guidelines or policies.