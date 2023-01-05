Google Pay allows users to change their UPI PIN at any time. Every transaction via Google Pay is secured with a UPI PIN, first set while creating a Google Pay account. Here’s how to change:

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app.

Step 2: Click on the profile icon.

Step 3: Tap to view the bank accounts linked to GPay.

Step 4: Click on the three-dot menu.

Step 5: Choose to change UPI PIN.

Step 6: Enter the old UPI PIN and the new one.

Your UPI PIN will now be changed.

