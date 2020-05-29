Info-tech

Google to let users make Google Voice calls directly from Gmail

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on May 29, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

The search giant will allow all GSuite users with Google Voice licences to make voice calls through their Gmail   -  REUTERS

Google will soon allow GSuite users to make Google Voice calls directly from their Gmail inbox, the company said on Thursday.

The search giant will allow all GSuite users with Google Voice licences to make voice calls through their Gmail.

“Google Voice is now available in Gmail when using Chrome or Firefox browsers on your computer. This allows you to make and receive calls without switching tabs,” Google said in an official blog post.

The design for Google Voice in Gmail is similar to the call panel in the web application for Voice web application. This feature will allow users to “answer calls, make new outbound calls, and easily transfer calls.”

This will be accessible from a toolbar on the right along that contains other options such as icons for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks.

Transfer of calls

Apart from this, users can now also transfer calls using Google Voice mobile and web apps.

“In a few simple steps, you can send a call to the appropriate person, whether that’s an intelligently-suggested contact, searching in your directory or a manually entered phone number,” Google explained in its post.

Google had begun the gradual rollout for this feature starting May 19. It might take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible on the app.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had also announced that users will now be able to access Google Meet’s videoconferencing service from their Gmail inbox.

This along with the new Google voice call feature can be helpful especially for those users who need to juggle between emails and taking calls.

Google will begin a full rollout of its Google Voice feature starting June 3.

Google
