Google to simplify access to more workspace integrations in Google Chat

Google is introducing a new feature that will provide easier access to more Workspace integrations in Google Chat to users.

While having a conversation in Google Chat, users can now more easily take actions in other Google Workspace products.

They will need to hover over the '+' icon to the start of the text box to quickly see and access the menu of options.

"These options vary by context, and can include Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Photos, and Calendar," Google explained in a blog post.

"This will make it easier to take action across Google Workspace and enable a faster and more seamless workflow," it said.

The feature will be initially available on the Web and Android. It will be rolled out for iOS users in early 2022.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers.