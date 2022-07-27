Google Play Store: How to fix download pending error

Google Play Store is used by over 2.5 billion individuals to download apps, games and others, according to reports. Have you faced a ‘download pending error’ while installing an app from Google Play Store? The issue surfaces when users attempt multiple apps download together or when many apps update simultaneously. There are ways to resolve download pending errors.

Here is how to fix download pending error

Begin with checking your device storage, a common cause for download errors. However, Google will notify if the device or SD card storage has insufficient space. You may have to free up some space by uninstalling unused apps. At times, updates or security patches of your device might cause download issues. To ensure that the Android device is updated, go to System update under device settings.

Check the internet connection

Check the internet speed if you are using Wi-Fi. Restart the router and device and try reconnecting. When using mobile data, ensure that the download via any network on Google Play Store is enabled on your device. Go to Google Play Store settings and check ‘App download preferences.’ You will have to enable ‘over any network’ to download apps using mobile data.

Track downloads and updates

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and select ‘Manage apps and device’ from the menu.

Step 2: Cancel pending downloads of apps under the ‘Manage’ head and start downloading the app you want to.

Manage apps & device on Google Play Store

Download with browser

Open Google Play Store on your browser and download the application directly instead of the Google Play Store app.

Clear cache and data

Clearing junk and cache on your Android device could largely resolve issues, including download errors.

Step 1: To clear cache, go to ‘Settings’ on your device.

Step 2: Locate ‘Google Play Store’ under ‘All Apps’ section and click on ‘Storage’.

Step 3: Now, you can clear the cache and data.

Update/Relaunch Google Play Store

Check if your Google Play Store is updated under the ‘About’ section of the app settings. If the application is already updated and the download issue prevails, you may have to reinstall the application. You can also uninstall updates to the app via Android device settings and then upgrade to the latest version.

Marking its 10th anniversary, Google has redesigned the logo of its Play Store.