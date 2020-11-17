Google will soon let users opt-out of smart features, personalisation in Gmail

Google is adding new settings to allow users to opt out of having their data processed for smart features and personalisation in Gmail.

“In the coming weeks, we’re launching yet another way to put you in control of your data and the Google experience, with a new setting for smart features and personalisation in Gmail,” Google said in a blog post.

“Soon, you’ll see a new setting for controlling whether your data in Gmail, Meet and Chat can be used to offer “smart” features in these and other Google products,” it said.

According to a GIF shared by Google as part of the blog post, users will be shown two separate dialogue boxes. One of them will provide the option to allow or disallow Google to process user data for smart features such as smart compose and reply, auto filtering and categorisation of emails, summary cards, extracting event details for Calendar entries, etc.

The second dialogue box is for users to opt-in/out of personalisation features such as bill payment reminders through Google Assistant, Google Pay surfacing loyalty cards and tickets, Maps displaying restaurant reservations, etc.

“The ability to turn on (or not) some of these individual smart features is not new. What’s new is a clearer choice over the data processing that makes them possible,” Google said.

“This new setting is designed to reduce the work of understanding and managing that process, in view of what we’ve learned from user experience research and regulators’ emphasis on comprehensible, actionable user choices over data,” it added.

